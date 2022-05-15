BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Valleycentral) — More than 100 people gathered in Brownsville to protest abortion rights through the “Bans off our bodies” rally. A movement that took place nationwide.

Some organizations present at the Brownsville rally were the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice along with Planned Parenthood.

Paola Saldaña with the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice said abortion rights are part of women’s healthcare.

“Even though abortion has been legal, it has really never been accessible for the majority of our community,” said Saldaña.

According to Saldaña, women continue fighting off barriers that will impact all women, including the younger generation.

“We are talking about their future as well,” said Saldaña. “We are gonna continue working on educating the community, especially on the im[ortance of voting.”

Sara Hinojosa-Parsons, a local mother, said she stood up for several women, including her daughter Allie.

“Here representing my transgender daughter who although she’s an adult, they can come after her body too,” said Hinojosa-Parsons. “It’s not that I am against abortion, I have always been pro-choice.”

However, Sarah Luna, Founder of RGV fight for life said children and families are affected by abortion.

“The right to life is on the line and human lives are behind the abortion debate,” said Luna. “I don’t know where we got in history to where we tell women that they aren’t capable of getting through difficult situations, that they aren’t capable of keeping their child and having a successful future.”

As a future social worker, Luna said she will advocate her beliefs to inform women that they are not alone.

“Just know that you’re not alone and that there’s resources available and that there is always support and we are here for you,” said Luna.

Today, Texas is one of several states that does not support abortion. Women like Hinojosa-Parsons and Luna said they will continue fighting for what they believe is right. A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft said justices could overturn the 1973 Roe V. Wade case that legalized abortion. If overturned, states across the U.S. would decide their own abortion laws.