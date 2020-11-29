Local women donates to PVAS thanks to her followers

EDINBURG/WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) – Weslaco native, Jessica Zavala was scrolling through Twitter on an early morning as most do, stopping on a post that would eventually grow into a $550 dollar-donation.

“Somebody posted about Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) needing blankets or anything to keep their animals warm,” said Zavala. “And I reached out to that person and asked ‘is this a no-kill shelter?’ and they said ‘yes we just transitioned into a no-kill shelter and are needing donations.'”

Courtesy Photo, Jessica Zavala

Jessica Zavala and fiancé donate to PVAS, Oct. 31, 2020.

That’s when Zavala took to her own social media and asked friends and family to donate to PVAS.

“I felt bad for all the animals so I decided why not ask my friends and followers to help me out, that’s when I started posting publicly everywhere and took a risk.”

Her risk helped raise $550 dollars in donations from the help of donors not only in the Valley but from California and Florida.

That money was put towards 80 blankets and all different sized beds for PVAS’ animals.

“They’re some animals who didn’t have beds and I didn’t want them to get cold around this time when cold fronts roll in.”

The haul of donations took two trips with all that was raised for PVAS’s animals – so much that PVAS staff was shocked to realize the amount of necessities Zavala and her fiancé were unloading.

“I got down to tell them that I was donating a carload of blankets and beds and they asked ‘what do you mean?’, and I told them ‘we need a couple of people to help us out.'”

The reaction was “priceless” said Zavala because they saw that there were people who wanted to make a difference in the Valley for those shelter dogs.

With the abundance of donated goods by Zavala and followers, PVAS staff stresses the importance of spaying and neutering once adopted to help prevent overpopulation in the Valley.

“They always encourage us to spay or neuter our dogs because we would not have this issue,” Zavala added.

She wants those who are thinking about donating or volunteering at animal shelters to “just do it, you never know what the unexpected outcome will be.”

Zavala will continue to donate to independent rescuers and other shelters across the RGV and leaves the community with this message:

“They have feelings, dogs, cats, animals – adopt, and it will make a difference but don’t bring them back to the shelter when responsibilities get tough. This is why we need to spay and neuter our pets.” -Jessica Zavala

To donate to Palm Valley Animal Society via Facebook click here or visit their website at https://www.pvastx.org/donate .