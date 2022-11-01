EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Here at CBS 4 we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series.

The Rio Grande Valley is home to many veterans and throughout the years dozens have come together to bond over their memories of the military.

Robert Jackson is one of the original founders of The Sand Devils Motorcycle Club, a non-profit organization that helps local veterans with any assistance they may need once out of the armed services.

“A lot of us deployed together, we served in the same unit,” Jackson said. “We all came home and bought motorcycles and started riding together.”

Now, the group of veterans enjoy hitting the road to ride as a form of post military therapy.

“A lot of people, myself, we didn’t come back the same, that’s one reason we started the club, when you’re there you get a sense of being and when you come home it’s hard to adjust to civilian life,” Jackson shared. “PTSD is a big thing in the military, and everyone knows 22 veterans a day take their lives, there’s no way to combat it, you never know so we try to do morale boosting events, this past weekend we took veterans out on a fishing trip.”

That fishing trip was an all-expense paid for veterans and they also give back to those who may not be able to leave their home, specifically, the Freddy Gonzalez State Veterans Home in Edinburg.

“A lot of those veterans don’t have family to visit and us showing up and giving a little bit of faith, we might not know you but you’re my brother from a different war era…this is something we’d like to do for you,” Jackson said.

Whether they’re giving back to other veterans or helping out the community, The Sand Devils will continue paying it forward together.

“We do everything together, we do our own thanksgiving dinners, Christmas dinners, it’s a way to keep close, likeminded people, now that we’re all out of the military, this is how we serve and help other veterans,” Jackson said.

The next event they’re having is on Nov. 13 to raise money for local veterans.

If you’re interested in getting involved, you can reach out to them at https://www.facebook.com/SDMChidalgo

