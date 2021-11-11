Local veteran owned business gives back to those who’ve served

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As we honor veterans across the country for Veterans Day, one local business here is making sure veterans get the help they need.

“I did multiple tours to Iraq and Afghanistan as an infantry man and did roughly about 10 years in active duty Army,” said George Rice, a Veteran and the Co-owner of 5×5 Brewing Co.

Rice said there were multiple reasons why they decided to open up their brewing company but said that their main mission is veteran empowerment. Many of their employees are veterans themselves.

“Now were up to 18 and about 70% of them are veterans and of those 70 percent half of them are 100% permanent total disabled and so we wanted to give them a way to have meaningful work and pay well,” said Rice.

Rice added that the transition from military to civilian life could be very difficult for many.

One local veteran who works at 5×5 Brewing Co. said they have helped him move forward.

“I got this job and I’ve been loving it since, it’s been good, it’s been a good transition out from the Marine Corps to civilian life because I’m still surrounded by veterans and more importantly there are a lot of veterans here that come just to drink,” said Joe Rivas, a Veteran and Lead Brewer at 5×5 Brewing Co.

Rice said veterans face many challenges with many not being able to obtain a job after the military. He shares how his company helps them achieve that and more.

“Don’t get complacent here, better yourself, so we have education requirements where they have to go back finish school or get school or continue education requirements on all our employees especially our veteran employees,” he said.

Veterans Day means something different for everyone, and Rice is sharing what this day truly means for him.

“It’s about honor, duty, and country, and to me it’s not about myself anymore it’s about my other guys it’s about the guys that maybe aren’t doing as well as we are so let’s lift them up,” he said.

This Saturday November 13, 2021 the 5×5 Brewing Co. is having their “Loud & Clear Music Festival” which will feature veteran artists. The lineup includes Grammy Award-winning country artist and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Adam Berry, as well as Shannon Book, Chris Marshal, Jack Nelson, the Teague Brother Band, Hill Country Revival, Vaquero/Cowboys, and Nick Starling.

The event is free and will be held at the Mission Food Truck Park which is co-located at the Center for Education and Economic Development (CEED) building in Mission.