HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vita Therapy & Clinical Center is a counseling and clinical supervision provider. They provide support for issues on relationships, depression, anxiety, and trauma-related.

Eneida Bridges, a Licensed Master Social Worker and Therapist tells ValleyCentral how they can help you.

“The way we can help you is by exploring barriers that are preventing you from growing and healing. We help you recognize the potential you have to have a more fulfilling and meaningful life. Mental health services are beneficial to anybody in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Many people can relate when it comes to mental health. With the pandemic, a lot of people are feeling down or need more attention to their mental health. So what do we do in those tough situations?

“Sometimes you just need an outside source to come and listen to you and talk to,” said Bridges.

For more information visit Vita Therapy & Clinical Center or on Facebook.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.