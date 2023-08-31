MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State lawmakers recapped the 88th legislative session in Austin.

The legislative reports were unveiled in McAllen.

Those in attendance in McAllen at the Embassy Suites by Hilton heard about the work the state leaders did for infrastructure, transportation or education.

But, there was also some boasting.

The legislators at the event, known as “the Valley delegation,” included Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, Representative Bobby Guerra, Representative Sergio Muñoz, Jr. and Representative Ryan Guillen.

They spoke about using the money the state has, which is in surplus, at nearly $33 billion.

That’s considered a record year for the state.

This means there are a number of places where they are being asked to spend. Representatives Guillen and Munoz spoke on the highly publicized property tax debate.

“Property taxes and appraisals are going to be a big issue in the legislature until something is addressed about it that is more permanent in nature,” Guillen told the audience.

“Just because it’s been that way for years, doesn’t mean it always has to always be that way. So, from my perspective in working with my constituents, a lot of times we just try to get answers and figure out what we need to do,” Munoz added.

Hinojosa says he has found that only a handful of issues in Austin are partisan but most issues in the state capitol have Republicans and Democrats working together.

Hinojosa added the state has spent $9 billion for mental health in the session.

Munoz says border security operations and funding for it was addressed in the last session and funded.

He says for the first time, Texas lawmakers also focused on investment in the Valley’s economic development.