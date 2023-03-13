MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With Spring Break upon the Rio Grande Valley, parents are looking for economic and fun options for their children to spend the week.

A number of cities are offering a free and safe alternative to help parents who cannot afford to travel or take their children out during spring break.

The Spring Break Staycation in Mission will take place between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at local parks.

“Children need to have fun and enjoy their spring break, which is why we have created this event,” said Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza. “There is no need to travel to have a good time. Instead, they can visit the park closest to them and enjoy plenty of activities. It is a safe space; even our police and fire department will be out there interacting with the children.”

Last year, the event attracted over 2,500 children, a release from the City of Mission stated. No registration is required for the event.

Children who attend can expect board games, face painting, a petting zoo, music, moon jumps, s`mores, refreshments and more.

Quinta Mazatlan will also offer family-friendly activities throughout the week.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, families can walk the Thornforest with a Naturalist and learn how to identify native birds.

Wednesday offers Trails and Tots from 10 a.m. to noon where children and parents can explore tadpoles at the Ruby Pond and learn about the frog life cycle.

On Thursday, Quinta Mazatlan offers soapberry soap making from 10 a.m. to noon. For this activity, children will be allowed to wander through the forest in search of soap nuts and other native plants to make their own soapberry hand soap.

Cooking with natives is an activity scheduled for Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. where attendees can learn to make trail mix with honey.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon children will learn more about identifying native plants and have fun with simple experiments.