Local shelter shares importance of ‘Adopt, don’t shop’ this holiday season

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The gift-giving season is among us, and as families brainstorm what to get their loved ones for Christmas a common gift is animals.

“Children opening up a box with a wonderful little puppy or kitten inside and you know that’s a great memory to have as a family,” said Donna Casamento, the Executive Director at the Palm Valley Animal Society.

While animals are popular gifts during the holidays, Casamento expresses the importance of adopting.

“Whatever time of the year we hope that people will adopt not shop, you know getting animals from breeders, there are a lot of great animals out there with breeders but we have so many in our shelters that need help,” she said.

Animals are a great addition to the family during the holidays but there are times they are surrendered to shelters. Casamento said families should be 100 percent sure the pet will be well received.

“Do your homework before, if it’s grandpa and grandma wanting their little grandchild to have a puppy or a kitten or an adult dog make sure to talk with mom and dad first to make sure it’s a welcome gift,” she said.

For families looking to give a puppy or kitten to a loved one or for themselves, it’s important to prepare for the responsibility.

“Introduce them into the home and give them some quiet time so they are not bombarded and overwhelmed with all the things going on during the holidays,” said Casamento. “Give them some downtime, if you have other pets in the home make sure you’re introducing them slowly.”

The shelter currently has a lot of animals from puppies, kittens, to adult dogs.

“We try to keep our kennels down to no more than 2 dogs per kennel and in order to do that we need people coming in and adopting,” said Casamento.

If you are ready to add a pet to your family more information can be found at pvastx.org/adopt.