HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center is facing an overpopulation issue.

While intake numbers are increasing, adoption and foster numbers at BARCC are down.

The shelter is asking the community to serve as a foster parent for 10 days for a certain group of pets.

“It’s going to make more space for other pets to be saved that way it’s not so crammed or overpopulated in the shelter,” Elizabeth Gomez, a leader at the BARCC said. “Fostering is a great way for the pet to actually get out of the shelter, that stressful environment.”

Gomez adds that the shelter will provide all the resources during the temporary fostering period.

“The shelter is going to give you all the resources you need including food, toys, a bed, vet care if that pet needs it,” Gomez said. “It’s just a great help for the shelter… It’s also a great practice for your family if you’re looking for a pet.”

Families interested in fostering a pet are encouraged to visit the shelter located at 416 FM 511 in Olmito.