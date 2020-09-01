Local schools prepare for potential COVID-19 cases among teachers

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — COVID-19 has forced districts throughout the valley to learn remotely for at least the first four weeks. Now, students are adjusting to a new form of learning.

Once students are back in the class room, districts have plans in case teachers catch the virus.

Instead of cracking open books, students across the Rio Grande Valley are powering up laptops and iPads for their daily lesson plans.

Maria Sanchez is a mother of three boys who are all learning from home.

“We wake up, eat breakfast and go to our computers,” she said.

Sanchez said she’s not the only parent ready for them to head back to class but she’s cautious.

“I want to make sure it’s the safest for everyone,” she said.

Schools across Texas are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Classrooms are implementing social distancing and the use of masks and if a teacher or staff member catches the virus there are policies in place.

“That’s my worst fear. My boys catching [COVID-19] and getting sick,” said Sanchez.

What happens if a teacher catches the virus?

If a teacher catches COVID-19, Harlingen ISD goes through training for other staff to take their place. Staff at the school said each situation is different and depending on the degree of contact and will switch to online classes.

In McAllen, substitutes are trained and undergo a background check before they can enter the classroom.

For Sanchez, she’s eager for her kids to go back to school and hoping she can put COVID-19 in the past.

“As long as the kids are safe for me that’s all that matters because kids need the socialization.”

Whether you’re a teacher, faculty or student. Doctors urge anyone who is experiencing symptoms to stay home.

Schools across the RGV are mandated to increase frequent cleaning to prevent the spread. Doctors add wearing your mask and frequent hand washing is the best fight against the virus.