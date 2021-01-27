Local schools experience decrease in student enrollment

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The pandemic made virtual learning the solution to keep education going, and that transition has brought challenges.

Texans Care for Children Early Childhood Policy Associate David Feigen says Pre-K enrollment has dropped down statewide by 22%.

According to Feigen, an enrollment decline leads to less funding for schools.

“School funding is based on attendance so if this continues and we don’t provide protections for that, we are going to see less state resources going to our schools in a time when they need it the most,” said Feigen.

He says one of the main causes for a decline in enrollment may be due to low-income families not having the proper assistance to help children with a virtual education during the pandemic.

An additional concern Feigen brought called attention to, was whether children will fall behind with their education due to not continuing with their education.

“It is important to ensure districts have all the tools needed to provide a quality instruction for everyone,” said Feigen.

The Brownsville school district shared they are one of many who have seen a student decrease.

Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez says student enrollment has been a struggle, and they are continuing to find ways to help solve the issue.

According to Dr. Gutierrez, not all students have gone back to school since the start of the pandemic.

He says one possible solution is to have all day instruction available for students.

“One of the things we want to propose is to be able to perhaps offer Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 all day for next year so that it can help us with the recruitment of the early child students back on campus and back to our district because those are the numbers that we have seen in the greater decline in our district,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says there is currently a decline report of 3 to 400 kids for Pre-k3 and Pre-k4 grade levels.

However, enrollment decline is not only taking place with early education grades but also up to 12th grade students.

Brownsville Independent School District has given parents the option to allow children to continue school virtually or in person.

As of now, Dr. Gutierrez encourages families who are struggling to contact schools directly to receive the help they need for children to continue school.