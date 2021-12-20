Local school district speaks on TikTok school threats trend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the U.S. school districts are dealing with a TikTok trend where students call threats to schools. Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) says it cannot be taken lightly, some parents say more needs to be done to prevent these trends from taking place.

In early November, a Mission High School student was arrested after taking a gun to school. The incident caused a lockdown and put many parents on edge.

A similar incident took place in San Benito on December 13 when Rising Scholars’ Academy was placed on lockdown after a threat was made on social media.

At the time an officer at the scene said, “this morning there was a video someone put on TikTok and students were sending it to each other that there was going to be something happening at this school today. It was a message that had been sent a week ago. “

Another trend surfacing nationwide told students to use December 17 to call in threats of shootings and bombs to schools, which Martin Castaneda, Director for Maintenance and Safety and Security for Mission CISD says left them on high alert.

“It was not taken lightly there is always a concern that any of this message might be viable and so whenever we receive them, we begin an investigation to identify any local source of the information to act on it,” said Castaneda.

He also says they did not receive any threats but there were safety measures asked of students ahead of today.

“Asking students not to bring backpacks on campus throughout the day and we asked for assistance from our local officers who have justification on where campuses are at and we encourage our staff to be extra vigilant of any significant activity on the campus,” said Castaneda.

The parent of two, David Mendiola, says the district needs to do more to make sure trends like this do not take action.

“We really need to get a hold of this and be more disciplined and more structured and more aware and not get comfortable in our environment,” said Mendiola.

Mendiola adds having parental control of devices isn’t always a bad thing.

“If I hear something that my daughter is listening to or my son is listening to, I automatically check on my phone and I will automatically block it,” said Mendiola.

He hopes both the school district and parents can work together to help prevent these types of trends from continuing.

“If we as parents step it up and the school district steps it up and we are more aware of our children, we can limit a lot. We can pretty much nip it in the butt before it escalates,” said Mendiola.