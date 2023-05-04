MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Chamber of Commerce hosted Taste McAllen at the Convention Center Wednesday night.

Over 25 local and national restaurants gathered to showcase the variety of food options available in the city.

McAllen Chamber President and CEO Josh Meija says that’s what makes Taste McAllen special.

“Taste McAllen has always been known as a premiere tasting event, to kind of get a little bit of the culinary diversity that we have here in the community,” Meija said. “The majority of them are locally owned businesses, so we only have about three or four chain restaurants, so you’re really getting this local flavor that we have here in the city of McAllen.”

The event is the first time Taste McAllen has taken place since 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain and workforce issues made it difficult to hold last year.

In addition to all the food, attendees got to hear live music, enjoy an acrobatics show and enjoy the evening with friends and family.

Meija says he hopes Taste McAllen will become an annual event in the future.