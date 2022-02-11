HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Big Game is Sunday, Feb. 13, which means football fans are preparing some big-time meals and local restaurants are preparing for some big-time orders.

Chicken wings are the classic watch party favorite for football fan gatherings. Marco Cevillo, the director of operations for local wing restaurant Wing Barn, said they are preparing for lots of orders and shouldn’t be slowed down too much.

He said it takes the restaurant “about 10 to 25 minutes” to cook and prepare their wings. “But, a lot of times, we’ll get a little busy and it will be a little higher than that. For the most part, 15-20 minutes,” he said.

In 2021 issues with the supply chain caused a national wing shortage making wings more expensive and harder to find.

“It was a pretty big issue 6-10 months ago like you said, it’s getting more under control now,” Cevillo said. “We’re having a lot easier time finding chicken wings this time around and my understanding is its going to be getting a little bit better.”

The game starts at 5:30. If you want your wings for kickoff you can order ahead so they’re ready for the game.

“We’re actually starting to take pre-orders as of today,” Cevillo said. “If anybody wants to pre-order just call the location and we’ll take your preorder and get organized with it.”

On a day with big orders, people should think about supporting local business.

“With us, you’re going to get a family environment. When you go to another location, more of a mainstream wing place, you’re just any other customer. Here, we want to treat you like family,” Cevillo said.