Local restaurant receives Minority Small Business of the Year award

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — It’s been a rough year for small businesses in the Rio Grande Valley. While many continue to try to make it through the pandemic with ever-changing restrictions, one local restaurant is being recognized.

Vietnamese restaurant, Snowbite, is proud to have been recognized by the community during this difficult time.

“Curiosity lead to where we are at today, they would ask about my culture and food and they would say, can you add that to the menu? I said sure,” said Snowbite Owner, Khanh “Connie” Nguyen.

The eatery was originally intended to be a shaved-ice dessert destination, but their one-page menu has expanded during its seven years in existence.

“We added Vietnamese baguette, we added boba tea, we added noodle bowl,” said Nguyen.

She and her husband Michael prepare every dish served at the restaurant themselves.

“This is not just a business for us, it’s more like a passion and a hobby. So, we would like to deliver every single meal to the way we would like to enjoy it,” said Nguyen.

For a restaurant that was previously only dine-in, Nguyen says it has been challenging adapting to a carry out model.

“I’m a people person, I like to see my customer[s], I like to talk to my customer[s], I want to ask about the food. But now, we’re so distant.”

Despite the challenges, the Snowbite team continued to work hard and that hard work didn’t go unnoticed.

Nguyen says she was brought to tears when the small business administration awarded Snowbite the Minority Small Business of the Year award.

The award ceremony was held virtually and was intended to recognize their hard work and resourcefulness.

That also earned them recognition from Senator John Cornyn, who sent them a personal letter to congratulate them.

“It’s really proven that, in this land, if you have a dream, if you believe in your dreams and you work hard at it, anything is possible,” said Nyguen.

Nyguen hopes this recognition will encourage RGV residents to explore their menu and contribute to the pay-it-forward initiative they started their first year in business.