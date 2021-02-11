Local renter shares fear of eviction after complaints of mold in apartment

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — One Harlingen resident is facing eviction after he claims he found mold in his apartment, and the landlord would do nothing about it.

“I’d ask five times for a pressure washer, and I get a second eviction notice,” said John Rodger, a tenant at Park Place Apartments.

Rodger said he was given two eviction notices from the landlord after sharing his concerns about mold and no hot water.

“You have siding that is falling off, you have a green swimming pool, you have open trenches. There was no hot water over Christmas. The laundry has been shut down. There hasn’t been any hot water for I don’t know how long,” he said.

Rodger doesn’t think it’s fair for him or the tenants to live in those conditions, so he reached out to Texas RioGrande Legal Aid in hopes of getting this solved.

“These people are terrified to complain because they’ll be evicted and they’re afraid they have no place else to go,” said Rodger.

KVEO contacted the property manager but have yet to hear back. The Texas Apartment Association shares there are property codes to protect you.

“A landlord not being able to retaliate against a tenant who in good faith may have filed a report of damages or things of that nature, so there are protections for tenants,” said Crystal Moya an Executive Member for the Texas Apartment Association.

Moya recommends tenants talk to their landlords on the situation first and put it in writing. She also suggests taking pictures and videos to make your case.

For information on legal aid, visit the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid website or the Texas Apartment Association for resources.