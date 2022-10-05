HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Red Cross in Harlingen has sent volunteers and aid to survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

Both areas were hit by strong hurricanes this year and are rebuilding. David Luna, the executive director of the American Red Cross South Texas chapter said as of this weekend there were about 3,000 people in shelters in Florida.

“We also sent an emergency response vehicle, which is like a large van, which is joining about 80 other emergency vehicles from around the United States that are going into Florida. They basically go to the neighborhoods that are devastated. We provide water, and food, and do quick assessments to the neighborhoods,” Luna said.

The organization said it is always in need of volunteers. If you would like to get involved contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCross.org