SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The red cross is preparing volunteers to work together with a full scale shelter exercise set up called a mock shelter.

The training is used to help volunteers be better prepared when it comes to helping the community through a disaster.

“Whatever the reason may be, could be a natural situation or manmade situation that we’re prepared for,” Red Cross Senior Disaster Program Manager for South Texas Alex Garcia told said.

Garcia adds it comes down to education and planning, is meant to help volunteers feel more confident about their abilities to help.

“We educate, we rekindle some of the education and how things have changed with some of our volunteers,” Garcia told ValleyCentral. “”Hopefully be able to tell the community we’re here to serve. And we’re here if a situation arises.”

Volunteers also get training on how to register people in shelters and help those in need.

Garcia said the overall goal of the training is to prepare volunteers for any scenario and the need to help the community is what motivates him and others with the Red Cross.

“It speaks to my heart because I’m helping people at the time when they would need it the most,” Red Cross volunteer Tamara Cowan said-.

The American Red Cross is always in need of volunteers, for more information contact local Red Cross.