Biden, Trump supporters react to election news in the RGV

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – Sounds of celebration and disbelief were heard in the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

The highly anticipated news of who will be our nation’s president for the next four years came on Saturday morning.

President-Elect Joe Biden supporters took to the streets this afternoon in McAllen not long after it had been announced he had secured enough votes to claim his spot in the oval office.

Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chair, Norma Ramirez says this was the reset the country needs.

“Not only will he restore integrity back, but he will also listen to our issues and he will be more understanding to helping our community instead of hurting our community,” said Ramirez.

“I was so relieved; I was able to breathe again knowing that our nation chose love over hate,” said Biden supporter Jessica Herbert.

They were celebrating not just a win for their party, but a first for the country.

“Never ever have we had a female in office and I am so proud of her,” said Biden supporter Lupita Rangel of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

The news came to some as a surprise after several days of waiting.

“I was woken up to it, so I was just like ‘wow are you serious, let me see the map, let me find out just how it happened,’ and when I saw it was ‘like yeah, this is it, we’re done,’” said Biden supporter Craig Lavergne.

Down the road, part of a Trump Train told us they believe the election is far from over.

They cited claims from the Republican Party that the election was rigged.

“Let this process play out. I believe that Donald Trump’s gonna win but honor the process and let’s see how this turns out,” said Gary, a Trump supporter who wished to withhold his last name.

We reached out to the Cameron and Hidalgo County GOP for comment but were unavailable at the time of press.