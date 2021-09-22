Local pumpkin patch offering picture-perfect opportunities

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fall is officially here, and with a season change and cooler temperatures, Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch in McAllen and Weslaco is offering a family-friendly environment to enjoy the season.

The owner of Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch, Rick Vega said this is the fifth year he and his wife put together the pumpkin patch.

He said the pumpkin patch has 13 acres for visitors to enjoy the outdoors and several photo opportunities with hundreds of pumpkins throughout the property.

Vega said guests can also pet animals on the property, take hayrides with the family and kids can ride a train around the property.

Vega explained that the pumpkin patch was initially five acres, but this year it expanded to 13 and has new areas for guests to enjoy.

He said the pumpkin patch was named after his daughter, Maddie, who got sick with a condition called empyema and was hospitalized, during the planning of their first pumpkin patch, five years ago.

“We came out of the hospital and thank God she was good after many prayers and many miracles. She was good to go and in the middle of October, what do you do? So, I decided to go ahead and do it anyway. So we did it for the last two weeks of October, just in her spirit, and we decided to name it, in her name, because God gave her a second chance,” said Vega.

He said the support from the community has allowed them to continue the tradition and with the expansion of their McAllen location, they offered local artists to display their artwork on the property.

Vega explained that with the stress of the pandemic, the pumpkin patch is a perfect place to escape and relax.

He has made plans to allow a group of healthcare workers to visit the ranch for a day to destress from their hard work, according to Vega.

“I believe that it’s our part, the least we could do, for everything that they are doing for our community, so it’s a little bit of our part,” said Vega.

Visit Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch for more details.