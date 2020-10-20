Local pumpkin patch implements safety guidelines to keep community safe

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Many continue to participate in Fall traditions, like visiting a pumpkin patch, amid a pandemic. A local pumpkin patch is making sure safety protocols are in place to ensure the safety of the community.

This is the 17th year for the First United Methodist Church’s (FUMC) Pumpkin Patch, but it is the first at a new location.

The patch has been relocated to the corner of 5th and Harrison in Harlingen. Prior, the event would take place at the church’s courtyard.

Changes have also been made throughout the pumpkin patch to make sure they are operating within CDC guidelines.

“While they’re taking pictures, they can take their mask off. But while they’re walking around, we ask for masks to be on. We also have hand sanitizing stations here at the patch, and everyone sanitizes their hands as they come into the patch,” said JJ Wicke, Pastor FUMC Harlingen.

Proceeds from the pumpkin patch will go to the church’s backpack ministry, its preschool and a couple of non-profits.

The patch is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday