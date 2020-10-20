Local pumpkin patch implements safety guidelines to keep community safe

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Many continue to participate in Fall traditions, like visiting a pumpkin patch, amid a pandemic. A local pumpkin patch is making sure safety protocols are in place to ensure the safety of the community.

This is the 17th year for the First United Methodist Church’s (FUMC) Pumpkin Patch, but it is the first at a new location.

The patch has been relocated to the corner of 5th and Harrison in Harlingen. Prior, the event would take place at the church’s courtyard.

Changes have also been made throughout the pumpkin patch to make sure they are operating within CDC guidelines.

“While they’re taking pictures, they can take their mask off. But while they’re walking around, we ask for masks to be on. We also have hand sanitizing stations here at the patch, and everyone sanitizes their hands as they come into the patch,” said JJ Wicke, Pastor FUMC Harlingen.

Proceeds from the pumpkin patch will go to the church’s backpack ministry, its preschool and a couple of non-profits.

The patch is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.