Local podcast creator hosting toy drive for immigrant children at immigration center

by: Iris Karami

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A creator of the podcast The Big O Truth is bringing business together to give to immigrant children in BCFS Health and Human Services-Harlingen.

“We are focusing on immigrant kids being held in the centers—the immigrant centers—those kids don’t have their parents, it’s just them and the kids being taken care of,” said podcast co-founder Oliver Amado. 

The Rio Grande Valley native adds he started the podcast to focus on moving the Rio Grande Valley forward. The Big O Truth highlights entrepreneurs plus all positive happenings in the area. 

Ruben Garza, owner of healthy meal-prep company Scuba Fit Meals, says he wants to push messages of growth and community.  

“Culture is everything, a little slogan I kind of follow by, and coming together as a one—this toy drive brings a lot of people together and a big smile to the community,” said Garza. 

Below is a list of drop-off locations for toy donations: 

  • The Broken Sprocket – 6305 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville, TX 78526 
  • Crunch Fitness – 3260 Galeno Crossing Suite 1, Brownsville, TX 78526 
  • Texican BBQ Company – 6305 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville, TX 78526 
  • HardKnox – 3260 Galeno Crossing, Brownsville, TX 78520 
  • Shot Republic – 3101 Pablo Kisel Blvd b6, Brownsville, TX 78526 

