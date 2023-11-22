PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The day after Thanksgiving is popularly known for Black Friday shopping deals, but, it is also plumbers busiest time of the year.

Plumbers consider the Friday after Thanksgiving, “Brown Friday,” a term used for plumbing issues during the holidays.

Due to the amount of waste created by big family gatherings and cooking more food than normal, these activities take a toll on pipes, drains and garbage disposals.

“You start using your plumbing more, you run out of hot water more, you start using your drain more frequently. You have issues with your flushing, toilet parts and all that stuff,” Jose Lopez, master plumber at Mike’s Plumbing, Electrical & HVAC said.

Lopez is giving tips on how to prevent these issues from happening on Thanksgiving or any time of the year.

“Know where your main line is, your drains, the clean out caps, the main shut-off valve in case of an emergency,” Lopez said. “Knowing where those things are before the emergency happens will definitely help out quite a bit.”

"We have the crew to take care of any and all problems plumbing, electrical and AC. We're ready for anything and we are fully stocked all the time," Lopez said.

“We have the crew to take care of any and all problems plumbing, electrical and AC. We’re ready for anything and we are fully stocked all the time,” Lopez said.