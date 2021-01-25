Local photographer receives international award for her C-section photo

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) – A local photographer’s decision to capture the birth of her daughter has earned her international recognition.

Crystal Kelly’s passion is photography, specifically, black and white photography.

Kelly decided to capture one of the most touching experiences as a mother.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter, I remember that light specifically and I just envisioned this photo in my head including that light and my daughter meeting her for the first time,” she said.

A photo capturing her newborn daughter with the help of Dr. Cesar Coronado.

“She just asked me, ‘doctor is it okay if I take a picture during the C-section when the baby is born?’ I said ‘sure’ and she said ‘but I want to take the picture myself’ and I said ‘well that’s never happened but we can make arrangements’.”

Dr. Wayne Wilson was also in the delivery room.

“I was just there helping Dr. Coronado it was just kinda a routine C-section. But the picture, it just blew me away. It’s a beautiful picture.”

An image with an important message.

(Courtesy photo)

“I wanted to show her that women can be powerful and can do whatever they set their mind to even if it’s something difficult,” said Kelly.

Kelly’s photo was one of 7,000 entries from 91 countries.

Her photo can be seen at the Monochrome Awards Winners Gallery.