Local pharmacy begins vaccinating children with pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One Rio Grande Valley pharmacy began vaccinating children ages 5 through 11 on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine on Oct. 29.

“The parents are excited because they just want their kids to be protected,” said Phuong Nguyen, a pharmacist at Popular Pharmacy in Rio Grande City. “The bottle of Pfizer for pediatrics will be orange, so it really stands out.”

The lobby at Popular Pharmacy saw both adults and children waiting to be vaccinated.

“I went back to school, I did exercises, I went to P.E., run, then went back to class,” said Ramon Garza, a 7-year-old who says he felt fine after getting the vaccine.

Popular Pharmacy received 4,000 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine on Tuesday, according to pharmacy manager Cjo James.

Children who received the vaccine said they think the vaccine is important.

“To protect me and all my family,” said Gonzalez.

“So we can be safe and the other people around us and stop the spread of Corona,” said 8-year-old Pedro Garza.

“Because I want to go trick-or-treating,” said Sofia Guerra, 6-year-old cousin to Ramon Gonzalez.

Nguyen said the Pfizer pediatric vaccine has 0.2 milliliters of the vaccine versus the 0.3 milliliters in the adult vaccine.

“We expect more but at this point in time at the pharmacy, we got about 15-16 children to come for the Pfizer vaccine,” said Nguyen.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday that Texas will receive a total of 1.3 million pediatric Pfizer vaccines.

James said they are scheduled to receive more vaccines soon, and they will partner with Valley View ISD, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD and IDEA Public Schools.

“But then we are holding different clinics in the city so hopefully they have more over there,” said Nguyen.