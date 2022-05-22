MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)- With school almost out for the summer local parks are preparing for a return to the summer fun. The valley is heating up, which means summer is right around the corner, including all the activities.

“Cooking, art ballet, we even have other classes like taekwondo, cheer and dance camps just to make sure we are keeping everybody active,” said Arturo Limones Marketing & Special Events Supervisor for the City of McAllen Parks and Recreation.

The McAllen Parks and Recreation already have preparations underway for the summer activities to begin including some of their meal programs.

“Some of our camps depending on which one you enroll in will have breakfast, will have lunch and we are still continuing our senior meal programs so it’s definitely going to be an option depending on which activity you sign up for,” said Limones.

Limones adds this year seems to a bit more normal than years before because of COVID, but precautions are still being taken.

“We make sure to still sanitize the different areas if you go to our community centers we’re still keeping everything clean we have the active hand sanitizer stations as well,” said Limones.

Meanwhile, some of the activities during COVID will still be available for kids who can’t make it out in person.

“What the rec quad is, it’s one of our park and rec vans and we were essentially doing pop up birthday parties pop up activities that follow those social distancing guidelines,” said Limones.

Many other organizations including the Boys & Girls Club, The City of Alamo, The City of Pharr Park and Recreation, and many more cities across the valley are taking part in the summer activities.