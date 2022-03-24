BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A paramedic with Brownsville Fire Department provided instructions on how to properly perform CPR.

On Tuesday, a Port Isabel couple was arrested after they admitted to playing a part in their newborn’s death. The affidavit of the incident stated the father, Zachary D. De La Rosa performed CPR on the newborn for two hours before passing out.

ValleyCentral reached out to the Brownsville Fire Department to answer the question, what are the proper methods to performing CPR on an infant?

“Basic steps to remember is first call 9-1-1, that’s key to get us in route. Then push hard and fast on the chest,” said Roy Lerma, a paramedic with the Brownsville Fire Department.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, is an emergency lifesaving procedure used to keep blood flow active in an individual suffering cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

While there are some notable differences between performing CPR on an adult as opposed to an infant, Lerma said many of the key mechanics remain the same.

Lerma said that compressions are typically done with two hands on an adult to a depth of two inches, but when the person suffering cardiac arrest is an infant, one may have to use two fingers to perform CPR.

“The hand placement would still be in the center of the chest,” Lerma said. “Even the ratio would be the same, with 100 to 120 compressions per minute.”

Lerma has been with the Brownsville Fire Department for 12 years, and a part of the Department’s training Division for five. He said that those who he instructs typically don’t compress hard enough, and find more success when they are more aggressive with their compressions.

With the heart sitting underneath the ribcage, compressions can sometimes lead to a crack in the ribs.

“If you do crack a rib, you essentially need to keep going. A broken rib is still going to save their life. That is going to be treated later at the hospital,” Lerma said.

Lerma said that in his experience, many of the cardiac arrest cases involving infants are typically respiratory related, whether it’s a child choking on something, or being sick and it impacting their airway.

According to Lerma, the Brownsville Fire Department has been offering hands-only CPR training, along with their “Stop the Bleed” first aid training to schools in the area.