BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville physician assistant was arrested on charges of health care fraud.

Fernando Mendez was arrested on seven counts of health care fraud and four counts of aggravated identify theft, according to a federal indictment.

According to the indictment, Mendez worked as a PA at the Therapy Counseling Centers International (CCI) where he provided medical care, including patient assessments, evaluation, ordering treatments, and prescriptions.

On July 20, 2021, Mendez’s PA license was temporarily suspended by the Texas Medical Board. An investigation by the board revealed Mendez violated “sexual boundaries by having sex with a patient” and issuing prescriptions to those he had close personal relationships with.

The indictment alleges that Mendez continued practicing medicine at CCI between August 2021 to February 2022, despite the temporary suspension of his license.

Mendez is accused of attempting to conceal his work as a PA by falsely indicating that patients were treated by a different PA, when he was the one treating them. He is also accused of creating medical records under the identity of a doctor who was traveling out of the country and practicing medicine under their name.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mendez faces up to 10 years in federal prison for the fraud charges, and an additional two if convicted on any of the identity theft charges.