Local organizers say President Trump’s visit to RGV is “not welcomed in our safe and vibrant community”

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As President Donald Trump is set to visit the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday, local organizations are calling on local leaders to stand up against trump’s trip to the border.

We spoke to La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE).

“We are very discontent that his next destination after all the violence he provoked that his final destination is the Rio Grande Valley,” said Tania Chavez.

Tuesday the presidential plane will land in Harlingen and The White House said the trip is to mark the more than 400 miles of border wall put up during his administration.

“He is not welcomed in our safe and vibrant community,” she said.

Chavez works for LUPE and said the Rio Grande Valley doesn’t need Trump’s fear tactics.

The organization has called out local leaders including McAllen mayor and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez for failing to say no to the administration.

“This community is standing up and saying we do not agree and he’s not welcomed in our safe and vibrant community. We do not want him and allies to come and cause harm to this community,” she said.

However, GOP officials welcome Trump’s visit.

“We are excited that he’s here whenever a sitting president comes to a community it’s good for everyone. We want to highlight our area on a national level and we are doing that,” said Adrienne Peña-Garza.

She is the Hidalgo County Republican Chair and said his presence shows the American people that he kept his promise.

“Border security and keeping America safe and keeping border patrol safe,” said Peña-Garza.

Still, others see this a attempt to create more fear throughout the country.

We stand against any violence that they might provoke in our community and any negative response that his visit might bring about. We want the sheriff’s and the mayors of city’s, elected officials, congressmen, senators to stand for their community and to ask president trump to not come to the Rio Grande Valley to let him know he is not welcomed here,” said Chavez.

LUPE did release a statement regarding protest:

“We organize because we value people over politics and publicity stunts. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, President Trump— with the help of the rogue and corrupt department of homeland security— will hold a reckless and dangerous political stunt in The Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. At this point in time, we cannot in good conscience encourage community members to approach violent white supremacists who have no sense of what is right, what is moral, or what is the right side of history. Instead, civil and human rights organizations in the Rio Grande Valley will host a rally and press conference. We invite community members, press, and supporters to join us to show the real face and story of the RGV…” to continue reading, click here. LUPE

