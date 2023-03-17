McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One local non-profit organization is group is providing an opportunity for youth to network and learn about the aviation industry.

Young Aviators USA is hosting Fly-In, a free event offering opportunities for people passionate about aviation.

Attendees will be able to speak with local experts including airline pilots, corporate pilots, military pilots and other professionals.

Local aviation groups Angel Flight, Experimental Aircraft Association, Commemorative Air Force and Civil Air Patrol will also be at the event educating and promoting career paths in the aviation industry.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at the McCreery Aviation Co. Inc. located on 2400 S. 10th St. in McAllen.