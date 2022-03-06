RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott has launched investigations on transgender children and their parents. Local organizations are not on board with his recent efforts targeting the trans community.

“My thing is wait a minute these parents are trying to create a better and safe space for their children,” Pedro Coronado, the Deputy Chief of Organizational Developments at Valley Aids Council, said.

Last month, Abbott directed the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents of transgender children for child abuse. Coronado explains how this action will have long-term effects.

“They become that center of attention again to where they’re having to explain and put themselves out there and really open up when maybe they’re not ready to do that,” said Coronado.

Coronado adds that Gov. Abbott’s efforts could put the trans community and their families in danger.

“People are afraid of what they don’t know a lot of the times they react with either physical or emotional violence, it’s harmful for the entire family even for their allies, brothers and sisters, their siblings, they can be targeted,” said Coronado.

Abbott called on the public and licensed professionals to report parents whose children are receiving gender-affirming medical care. Meanwhile, those opposing these actions are pushing back.

“We do tell the parents, the guardians and the trans children letting them know that we are here to support you and you do have people that are on your side,” said Coronado.

Coronado adds there is only one way to create change. “Once the popular opinion is more of we are in support of trans children, of trans individuals, I think our politicians are going to change their mind,” he said.

Coronado is encouraging trans children and their parents to use the resources that Valley Aids Council offers.