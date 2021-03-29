Local organization re-opens, plans to give back

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Many businesses and organizations are still limited as to what they can offer because of the pandemic.

The Boys and Girls Club of Mission is one of the organizations that is picking up again by providing open registration for students to receive help with homework and much more.

Interim Director Rick Venecia said this is a huge deal for the organization because they’ve been closed since Spring Break of last year.

“It’s huge, you know? We are excited. I have kids of my own, and we know that being stuck at home, losing that everyday routine, you know it has been weighted heavily,” he said.





According to Venecia, The Boys and Girls Club of Mission is allowing thirty members per unit to ensure a safe opening.

The organization is following CDC guidelines and state orders by opening at 50 percent capacity and 100 percent capacity outdoors.

Venecia said he understands people across the Rio Grande Valley have health concerns, which is why they are continuing to offer their services virtual as well.

Venecia said the organization is also willing to provide free memberships for families in need.

“We want to provide services for every human, every one of our youth that’s in our community, not just the ones who can afford them,” he said.

Venecia mentioned their after school program will run from April 5 to May 31.

For further information, call (956) 585-3606.