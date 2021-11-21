Local organization plans to save environment one beach at a time

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — RGV Fishing Area and Waterway Clean-Ups took to Boca Chica beach by the mouth of the Rio Grande the morning of Nov. 20 to pick up as much trash as they could.

The organization’s Founder and Managing Director, Richard Hitchcox told ValleyCentral that “this is an area that a lot of people neglect when they do cleanups on the beach.” He added that part of the beach is a trashed area.

Although not at all trash can be picked up, the organization planned to pick up most of it.

Harlingen High students designing homes for the community

For the Mascorro family, they’ve been cleaning up beaches with this organization since it started in 2018. The mother, Maricela said it has become a family tradition.

“For us, it’s just a great way to get out and help the community and also trying to show my children how to take care of the environment and what the pollution can do to our waters,” commented Maricela.

According to Hitchcox, the pollution along the coast can have a deadly impact on marine life. He normally finds pieces of trash with “v-like” bite marks which indicates that a turtle has taken a bite.

People leaving the workforce causing employment numbers to still be low, economist says

“They can’t digest it. Once they accumulate so much into their bodies, it’s going to kill those animals,” added Hitchcox.

Picking up trash is a start to protecting the environment, but Maricela said it goes beyond that, that it’s more about advocating for the waterways to be clean because she would like for younger generations to have sustainable and clean fishing environment.

Hitchcox said that he doesn’t look to blame anyone for the pollution, but encourages beachgoers to take their trash with them or to throw it all away in a dumpster down the beach.

RGV Fishing Area and Waterway Clean-Ups plan to have more events like this one. For more information, you can visit their Facebook.

Three Cameron County children officially adopted, more in need of forever homes in South Texas