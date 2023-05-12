BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border officials and other agencies have reported a large number of individuals have been arriving in Brownsville ahead of Title 42’s end.

Now that the policy has ended, there is a larger need for assistance and local organizations are ramping up their services.

The Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville has served the unsheltered community for 70 years.

As migrants are making the journey to the United States, many of them are being processed and released in Brownsville.

Astrid Dominguez, the executive director for the Good Neighbor Settlement House, said some migrants end up being delayed in the journey due to a lack of resources including money and even food.

She said the organization launched its respite program in 2018, which now serves migrants aside from locals in need.

Dominguez said the organization continues providing resources for the local community but with the end of Title 42, they are increasing that assistance to help migrants.

“In the past few weeks, we did see an increase of people arriving in our community, so we had to ramp up our services of course. Providing more meals, more hygiene items, and other items as needed but we have been in conversations with authorities with the city of Brownsville and knew this was coming. So, we were just expecting and getting prepared for this,” said Dominguez.

She explained that with more migrants arriving daily, the Good Neighbor Settlement House is increasing services but with that increase comes the need for more manpower.

The organization is seeking help with volunteers and food donations to assist with their efforts.

For more information on volunteering or donating to the organization, you can visit Good Neighbor Settlement House’s web page.