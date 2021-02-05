Local officials ask community to watch the Big Game at home, avoid restaurants

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Local officials are asking the community to avoid restaurants to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, and ask that they watch safely at home.

The Rio Grande Valley is on the right track, as COVID-19 hospitalizations are lower this week than last week. Therefore, residents need to continue following safety guidelines.

Officials are asking to plan to watch the game outdoors, to reduce risks of contracting the virus.

“Outside is definitely better. Outside with distancing, even better. Outside plus distancing with masks, best. Or, not doing it. So it’s about adjusting that level of risk to try and lower it as much as possible,” said Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority.

Under current emergency orders, both Hidalgo and Cameron County are limiting restaurant capacity at 50%, bars are also closed.