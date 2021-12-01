Pharr officers raise money for Christmas toy campaign

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department has officially kicked off their “Tips for Toys” campaign as they begin to work at local restaurants.

Officers will work at restaurants to collect tips that will be used to purchase toys for children in the community.

Pharr PD started the campaign Wednesday at the Raising Canes located in Pharr but is planning on visiting multiple restaurants within the next two weeks.

Courtesy: Pharr PD

Sergeant Daniel Garza spoke with ValleyCentral on what encourages the officers to participate in the traditional campaign.