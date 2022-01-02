Local officers participate in Dallas Cowboys First Responders Appreciation game

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department participated in the Dallas Cowboys First Responders Appreciation game Sunday afternoon.

Recognizing first responders, The Brownsville Police Department and the Grand Junction, Colorado Police Department, were recognized as the furthest represented agencies at the appreciation game.

During pre-game ceremonies, BPD officers assisted in opening a field-sized US flag during the National Anthem alongside 200 other first responders.

They will take the field during the First Responders Appreciation Ceremony during halftime, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Honored to partake in the game, Brownsville PD also explained the importance of networking and their gratitude towards meeting other first responders.

Law enforcement partnerships revolve around networking, strengthening relationships, and community ties. Professionally, networking allows officers from agencies near and far to share information, work-related resources and create avenues of collaboration. The Brownsville Police Department

Grateful to participate and attend, Brownsville PD expressed their gratitude in a statement.

The invitation was a great honor and privilege for the men and women of the Brownsville Police Department. The Brownsville Police Department

Individuals interested in seeing Brownsville PD participate in the game can watch them during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cardinals game starting at 3:25 p.m.