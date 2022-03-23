BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local officers say they have been “humbled” in their test of athleticism as they participated in the Brownsville Independent School Districts Special Olympics.

The Brownsville Police Department participated in BISD’s Special Olympics Track and Field Torch run on Wednesday.

Officers ran from Sharp Elementary School, located at 1439 Palm Boulevard, to Sams Stadium, located at 1 Boulevard of Champions.

Officers ran in the event, carrying the flaming torch during the run and placing it on the pedestal at the 50-yard line at Sams Stadium.







Students welcomed the officers when they arrived at Sams Stadium.

The agency wished every athlete the best of luck in the event on their social media post, reminding students to always give it their best!