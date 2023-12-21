McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nurse is being heralded for her swift action after she saved a man who was bleeding out on the street from a stab wound.

Natalia Moure, a local nurse, is being recognized by DHR as a hero. Last week Moure was driving down 10th Street in McAllen when she saw a man who had been stabbed. She said she quickly jumped out of her car to help the man.

Moure grabbed a T-shirt to make a quick tourniquet and stop the bleeding. She was recognized by DHR Wednesday, where she works, for her heroic actions by receiving the Daisy Award, which recognizes nurses who go above and beyond to provide care.

“I think its just what we do as nurses,” Moure said. “We are trained to intervene. I saw people on the street calling 911 but no one was helping him. So, they were doing their part. Even though he said the person that hurt him was still there, I knew 911 was on the way.”

The local nurse said she is glad she got to help the stab wound victim get a second chance at life.

“Like I said to him when I met him, you know God has given you more time on this earth,” Moure said. “So use it to serve him and and to be a good dad and to help other people whenever they’re in need.”

She said she hopes her story helps others take initiative to enroll themselves in classes to be prepared and #stopthebleed.