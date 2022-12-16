BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nun is using TikTok dances to raise money for a non-profit organization in the Rio Grande Valley that noticed an increase of people needing their services.

“We’re a community based agency where we just take whoever comes in the door,” Sister Elizabeth Sjoberg, Proyecto Juan Diego, Director of Administration said. “Whatever their needs are, whatever their goals are, we try to help them with that.”

Sister Liz as well as other nuns are using creative outlets to raise money, including a Sisters on the Run fundraising team.

For every $2500 raised, Sister Liz promises to learn a TikTok dance that will be posted on social media.

The proceeds will go to Proyecto Juan Diego’s programs, which include an education service offering free general educational development and English as a second language certificates.

The project has other programs as well that help migrants and low income families in the RGV.

“We love the people that come and we treat them with great compassion and respect. And that for us is a huge philosophy of Proyecto is to serve with love the people that come to us for help,” Sjoberg said.