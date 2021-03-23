Local nonprofit send positive notes to senior community

COVID INFO COVID INFO

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) – According to Amigos Del Valle Inc. Nutrition Director Anita Jenny, the nonprofit caters to about 5,000 Rio Grande Valley seniors within their March for Meals Program.

According to Jenny, majority of seniors are isolated.

“Our drivers sometimes are the only person that they see the entire day,” she said.

Throughout the pandemic, the nonprofit organization has been thinking of safe ways to interact with their seniors.

Jenny says one of the ideas that came to mind was to include positive notes from RGV residents into each senior care package. 

“When they receive something from the community such as a food bag or just a letter from anyone, they feel very thankful,” she said.

She encourages RGV residents to participate as much as possible since all resources provided by Amigos Del Valle Inc. are donation-based.

In addition to positive notes, Jenny says the following are items also being accepted for senior care packages:

  • socks
  • masks
  • hats
  • scarfs
  • hand sanitizer
  • puzzles

Although senior packages may appear small, Jenny expressed that they mean a lot.

