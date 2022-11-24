EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner.

“I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident.

Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community.

“It’s really important for the family to be good and content,” said Gabriel Lucas, Edinburg Resident.

This isn’t the only time the nonprofit gives back, ARISE Adelante staff go door-to-door to ask women about their needs and encourage them to visit the center or participate in a class or meeting.

“it’s important to help people so they know and understand what the program really is,” said Azuara.

Located in four colonias in South Texas, each ARISE Center responds to the specific needs of the community, including turkey for Thanksgiving.

ARISE Adelante invites the community to an informative virtual presentation in collaboration with the Texas General Land Office taking place next Wednesday at 1 p.m.