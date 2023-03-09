HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One local nonprofit is celebrating Women’s International Day.

ARISE Adelante, is a support center that promotes the personal development and empowerment of the immigrant community, especially women, children and youth of the Rio Grande Valley. The support center held an event in Pharr Wednesday morning to celebrate the women in its community.

Dozens gathered to march through South Cage Boulevard to recognize the achievements of women over the years.

The nonprofit’s leader, Lourdes Flores, said it is important to celebrate women making a difference in their community.

“It’s a special day in which we want to be able to recognize women, to let people know, make people aware that there’s talent, there’s power, there’s gifts, there’s a lot of women that’s dedicated to serve and accompany each other,” Flores said.

She said there is still a lot of work to be done in the advancement of women and hopes to continue making this celebration a yearly tradition.