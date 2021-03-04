Local non-profit says they will continue helping asylum-seekers

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — As asylum seekers that spent months waiting in Matamoros continue to be allowed into the country, a non-profit is continuing their work at other camps.

Founder of the Sidewalk School for Children Asylum Seekers, Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, said next week they will be in Reynosa teaching asylum seekers from Africa and Haiti in a setup similar to the one in Matamoros. She added they will be heading west of Tijuana in two months.

“We get two large tents, tables, chairs, a big TV in each tent and laptops in each tent and we have people to make sure it runs, and everyone is hooked up to their classes for the day but as you know all of our classes or via zoom,” said Rangel-Samponaro.

She says the organization tries to hire people from the cities they go to, adding their organization has grown at such a rapid pace because education is needed.

As of right now, Rangel-Samponaro has six migrants living with her who are teachers at the school. She said all 11 teachers teach various school subjects five days a week.

“We do have accreditation in Juarez, Mexico by the Mexican Government but the deal was we had to incorporate some of their [curricula] into our school which is fair because that’s where they live, but I also wanted to keep it [the] U.S. curriculum because this is where they’re trying to go,” said Rangel-Samponaro.

If you would like to donate to the Sidewalk School for Children Asylum Seekers, you can go to their website.