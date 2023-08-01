HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mariano Bocanegra is a signed music artist with BocaMar Records. He recently spoke with ValleyCentral about his current album and career updates.

Bocanegra has been in the music industry for over 30 years and talked about what has been happening since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I lost my Tejano band, La Preferencia, so I started recording and I put out two albums and they are already on these digital platforms, thanks to JL (Joe Leal Jr.) Recording out of Weslaco and I have my own music promoter and producer Rosie Allison promotions out of San Antonio. She does my publicist work and Joe Leal is the one that does, the mastering and videos and Roger Peña is my music producer.”

Bocanegra’s current release is called “Recordaras” and the title belongs to his brother-in-law, Luis Santillan, who passed away, and Bocanegra recorded it for Santillan’s wife.

Bocanegra says his music is available on digital platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, iHeart, and others.

