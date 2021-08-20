Local music academy inspires next generation of musicians

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Musicademy McAllen is showing the next generation of musicians the benefit of music.

For 12 years, the academy has given private lessons to inspiring musicians of all ages.

David Rios, Owner/Operator of Musicademy McAllen, opened the academy as a way for the community to discover the inner musician in us all.

MusicAdemy McAllen owner David poses outside his business. (KVEO Photographer Sal Castro)

Rios said the goal of the Musicademy is to get rid of the negative energy and encourage creativity.

“It’s inside us, the minute you heard a melody and repeated it, your music education began,” said Rios.

Private lessons give students the opportunity to try a variety of instruments and show their talents. From the beginner to the most advanced, any skill level is welcome to join. Having the ability to play any instrument is what makes the academy so unique said Jason Aguilera, one of Musicademy’s many instructors.

“Here we provide a lot of things that other schools don’t provide, I myself, I teach violin, guitar, bass, a little bit of drums, you know pretty much a lot things,” said Aguilera.

Jason Aguilera plays bass for his student in the private lesson. (KVEO Photographer Sal Castro)

At the academy students are encouraged to find their passion and learn. Messing up is part of the learning process and no one is judged. Everybody here is trying to help each other but most importantly the student said Rios.

The academy hosts lessons throughout the year. Students are always welcomed for a full year, semester, or just the summer.

The most recent lessons offered were the summer rock lessons that taught young kids how to play a variety of instruments. When the program came to an end the academy held a recital for friends and family of students.

One lesson that Rios hopes to get across through the program is that anything is possible.

“They can do anything they want to do, absolutely anything, there is nothing that is impossible,” said Rios. “Just be willing to commit.”

Jason Aguilera plays notes on the bass with his student

For information on Musicademy Mcallen visit their Facebook page or call (956) 266-1194.