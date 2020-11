HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Way of the Cross Ministries will be distributing hand sanitizer and other necessities to those in need.

The distribution will be held via drive-thru at the ministry located at 224 N F St in Harlingen from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

Families will receive hand sanitizer as well as blankets and pillows.

Officials say no identification is required. Families will drive up an receive the items.