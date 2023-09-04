HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Labor Day is widely known for major retail sales and barbecue cookouts.

One local meat market in McAllen is seeing an increase in sales after having flat sales throughout the year.

“This weekend, Labor Day weekend, we’re up about 15 percent from last year so that’s a good sign,” Benny Rodriguez, co-owner of Bob Stark’s Beef Shop in McAllen said.

Rodriguez hopes meat sales continue to increase with major holidays and seasons ahead, including dove hunting season.

“That helps, I think,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully [sales] will track better than last year.”