Local meal prep business prepared for influx of New Year customers

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is a new year and many people have set goals to be healthier, which includes healthy eating, and Fork to Fit Kitchen in McAllen is prepared for a spike in customers.

“The first Monday of every new year is kind of like when we prepare for the influx of customers,” said director of operations, Nick Villarreal.

He said his staff is trained and expecting a great turnout in January and the upcoming months.

“I tell everybody here ‘flood gates guys, flood gates’, everyone is prepared here. I have a really awesome staff,” he said.

The business has many food and drink options for all lifestyles, but Villarreal said when it comes to healthier choices, it is not always about the ingredients.

“We try to focus on portion control. That’s what a lot of people overlook or what falls through the cracks, it’s that these things are very well portioned meals, everything is very well balanced,” he said.

Villarreal explained that customers have achieved weight loss goals through their services, but can also help them save time.

“It’s a crucial time-saver, that’s what it is, and not a lot of people realize that. They think ‘I don’t want to do that because I’m not on a diet,” said Villarreal.

Melody Hernandez, a customer from Edinburg, said she often visits the shop for food and drinks.

“I’m always in this area. It’s either for work, I’m near here so I can drive here and get something,” said Hernandez.

She explained that the meal prep service helps her with her busy schedule and it is also part of her lifestyle.

“I’m very active, I love to work out, especially with working out you want healthier eating habits, so I come here because it does adjust to what I want to eat,” she said.

Villarreal said with goals to lose weight, get healthier, or save time in the new year, their mission is to help people reach their goals year-round.

“I’m glad that our meals and our services can help them through that, which is awesome. We definitely helped a lot of our friends who don’t have time because they’re tackling their goals, their personal goals, school, business, what have you,” said Villarreal.