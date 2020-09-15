Local martial arts business instills confidence in their students

HARLINGEN, Texas – With more kids spending time online, parents are seeing an increase in cyber bullying.

One local martial arts program is making sure kids know how to defend themselves not just physically but emotionally.

Instructors make sure the students are well versed in discipline, routine and self-confidence to make sure they’re standing up for themselves on and off the mat.

Tabitha Trujillo, instructor, Premier Martial Arts “You start to see them yell a little louder, stand a little taller, and have more confidence. The best part is when you get feedback from parents, my child has gained so much confidence. We’re getting feedback from teachers, they’re way more positive they’re speaking out more.”

The staff at Premier Martial Arts says it is not just about kicks and punches. The instructors also hold ‘mat chats’ with the students to talk about issues they may be facing and how to overcome them.